Ringing in the New Year early

It’s New Year’s Eve but some in Augusta have already rocked in 2020.

Dozens of parents and kids gathering at EDS to join local musicians to ring in the new year.

But this count down takes place at the noon hour, so for the young and young at heart who don’t want to wait until midnight… its the perfect way to celebrate.

“It’s so much fun it’s a break from break everybody is ready for a little something different in the middle of the Christmas vacation an opportunity to get all their energy out hopefully their parents get a good nap out of it this afternoon for us we don’t play the midnight any more so we still get to play a show it’s really fun,” said Tara Scheyer leader of the popular Mud Puppy Band.

This is the 8th year Tara Scheyer and the Mud Puppy Band have held their early New Years Eve Celebration.