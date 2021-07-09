Rincon woman charged for shooting Savannah mom and kidnapping twin babies

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A Rincon woman arrested in May after shooting a local mom and kidnapping her twin babies was formally charged Thursday in Chatham County.

For breaking news delivered to you, subscribe to WJBF’s breaking news email list

Angela Montgomery, 23, pleaded guilty to attempted murder, two counts of kidnapping, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm.

Police described the case as a mom’s “worst nightmare.”

On May 11, Gabrielle Rodgers took her twin 6-week-old boys Matteo and Lorenzo, to meet up with a woman she met online in a Facebook group for new moms. Shortly after 10 a.m. Savannah police found Rodgers in critical condition on 36th Street, with two gunshot wounds and her babies missing.

Angela Montgomery

Matteo and Lorenzo (Savannah Police Department)

The young mom was juggling work and getting her master’s degree. Her friends said she would do anything for her babies.

“My mom called me and said, ‘Did you see the news?’ and I said, ‘No,’ and she was like, ‘Gabby got shot and the boys were taken,” Jamari Tripp, a close friend of Rodgers told WSAV shortly after the shooting.

“She would do anything for those boys, so I know Gabby put up a fight trying to protect those boys,”Tripp said.

Rodgers is still recovering from her injuries. Family and friends started a GoFundMe to help pay for her medical expenses. Click or tap here to donate.