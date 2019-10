RIDGE SPRING, S.C. (WJBF) — The town of Ridge Spring Will come together to celebrate their heritage and love of community and they want you to be a part of it.

The annual Ridge Spring Harvest Festival runs this entire weekend. For Saturday, October 12, gates will open at 9:30 a.m.

A firefighter’s relay will also kick off at around 2 p.m.

All kids rides and games are free