AUGUSTA (WJBF) – On July 13th, 2023, at 9:47pm, the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Division responded to a traffic accident on Gordon Highway at Craig Sims Parkway.

The at-fault vehicle was traveling west in the east bound lanes of Gordon Highway and struck a vehicle traveling east bound on Gordon Highway.

The driver of the at-fault vehicle succumbed to his injuries, and the second driver was transported to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The name of the deceased has not been released.

The investigation is ongoing.