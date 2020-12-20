Waynesboro missing man

The Waynesboro police department is asking for the public’s help in finding 60-year-old Mike Jones.

Jones was last seen at 418 W. 8TH ST, Waynesboro, GA ON December 16th. According to police, the

family says Jones suffers from dementia or another altered mental status. Jones is 5’5 and weighs

110 pounds he has a full grey and black beard with a noticeable gap between his teeth. There’s no

information on what he was wearing at the time of his disappearance. If you have any information

on his whereabout please contact the Waynesboro Police Department at 706-554-8029.