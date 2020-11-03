Two Richmond County schools transition to learn at home learning due to COVID-19 activity

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Richmond County School System has transitioned Blythe Elementary School and Barton Chapel Elementary School to learn at home instruction due to an increased amount of COVID-19 activity.

Learn at home instruction will be effective November 4, 2020. Blythe Elementary School will reopen November 17, 2020 and Barton Chapel Elementary School will reopen November 18, 2020.

Students already enrolled in virtual learning are not impacted. Parents can request lunches for students in enrolled in virtual learning as well as those enrolled in face to face learning by calling 706-826-1122.