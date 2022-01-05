Two Richmond County schools transition to learn at home due to increased covid-19 activity

AUGUSTA, GA. (WJBF) – Two Richmond County schools are being transitioned to learn at home instruction due to an increase in COVID-19 related staff absences.

Sue Reynolds Elementary and Jenkins-White Elementary Schools will transition to learn at home model from Thursday, January 6th through Monday, January 10th. Students will return to class for in person instruction on Tuesday, January 11th.

Students were sent home with notification about learn at home instruction today.

Meals are available for pick up at the side entrance of the school cafeterias on Thursday, Friday, Monday between 8:00 am – 2:00 pm.