Augusta, Ga (WJBF) Last day of early voting, and these ballot casters came to have their say.

“Absolutely prepared it went very smoothly,” said Jan Soule.

Early voting has been underway for three weeks, so these voters had the time to make sure they were ballot aware.

“Ducks in a row and make sure you go the right way,” said Calvin Anderson.

And the voters now exercising that support, lots of important races on the ballot, but there was another one as well.

“I think I skipped right over that one George honestly,” said Austin Ducey.

It’s the epic contested race for Brier Creek Soil and Water Conservation District Supervisor.

“I don’t know,” said Joe Olliff,

“How did you vote on that one.”

“I don’t know,” he said

“You didn’t study that race.

“No,” said Joe.

Brier Creek soil and Water Conservation District Supervisor how did you vote on that one,

“I did vote for that,” said Jan

What were the candidates names?”

“Now I forgot the names sorry,” said Jan.

“Who did you vote for?

“Ah I want A.W.O.L on that one,” said Calvin

“You don’t even know whose running,”

“No, I went A.W.O.L on that one,” said Calvin.

“But not all voters were up the Brie Creeks Soil and Water District without a paddle.

“I’m very involved in that my uncle used to hold the office and that is a big concern of mine,” said Robin Browning.

It may not be on the top of the ticket but it’s all part of the fun of voting to decide who should supervise that B. C, S. A. W. C. District.

Out There Somewhere in Augusta George Eskola WJBF NewsChannel 6.