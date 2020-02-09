Three people questioned after body found at Augusta hotel

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Three people are wanted for questioning after a man was found dead in a hotel in Augusta.

Police want to talk to Brian Granger, Jason Wheatley and Ethan Mahaffey.

They believe they may know something about the death of 42-year-old Kenneth Cowan.

On Friday his body was found inside a hotel room at the Sleep Inn on Claussen Road.

Richmond County coroner, Mark Bowen says that the death is being treated as suspicious. The body was sent to the GBI Crime Lab for autopsy.

Count on NewsChannel 6 for more details as they become available.

More Local Headlines: