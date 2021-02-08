Seven indicted on federal firearms charges

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Seven people are facing federal felony firearms charges after being indicted by the U.S. District Court grand jury in the Southern District of Georgia.

The seven charged are prohibited from possessing firearms due to prior felony convictions or illegal drug use.

U.S. Attorney Bobby L. Christine said, “Getting illegally possessed firearms out of the hands of convicted felons is a high priority of our law enforcement partners. “This collaborative effort to enforce existing law makes our streets safer.”

More than 650 people have been federally charged in the past three years in the Southern District of Georgia for illegal firearms offenses, mostly for carrying a firearm after being convicted of a previous felony. These charges can be up to 10 years in prison. There is no parole in the federal system.

The seven named in federal indictments from February 2021 include:

William Thomas Nealous III, 30, of Martinez, charged with Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon and Possession of Methamphetamine.

, 40, of Port Wentworth, Ga, charged with Possession of a Stolen Firearm; and two counts of Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon. Clifford Pevey, 39, of Gainesville, Ga., charged with Possession of a Stolen Firearm, and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.

In addition to these seven cases, at least three defendants have appeared in court on firearms charges:

Dominque Johnson , 32, of Augusta, sentenced to 60 months in prison, fined $1,500 and ordered to serve three years of supervised release upon completion of his prison term after pleading guilty to Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon;

, 28, of Hephzibah, Ga., who pled guilty to Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon and awaits sentencing; and, Matthew Kyle Brazell, 34, of Grovetown, Ga., who pled guilty to Possession of a Firearm by a Prohibited Person, related to a prior conviction for domestic violence. Brazell awaits sentencing.

These cases are being investigated for the United States by Southern District U.S. Attorney’s Office, Assistant U.S. Attorneys, including Project Guardian Coordinator Henry W. Syms; Jennifer Stanley; Alejandro V. Pascual IV; John Harper; and Noah Abrams.

Under federal law, it is illegal to possess a firearm if you fall into one of nine prohibited categories including being a felon; illegal alien; or unlawful user of a controlled substance. It is unlawful to possess a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking offense or violent crime. It is also illegal to purchase – or even to attempt to purchase – firearms if the buyer is a prohibited person or illegally purchasing a firearm on behalf of others. Lying on ATF Form 4473, which is used to lawfully purchase a firearm, also is a federal offense.

For more information on the lawful purchasing of firearms, please see: https://www.atf.gov/qa-category/atf-form-4473.