RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Residents in Richmond County will now have a better chance to get their needs met when it comes to registering their vehicles.

The Richmond County Tax Commissioner’s Office has announced that starting Wednesday, August 3rd, they will be extending their hours at the South and West Augusta Tag Offices.

Officials say that the tag offices will remain open every Wednesday until 7 P.M.

Officials say that these new hours are designed to better fit the needs of residents.