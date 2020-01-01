Richmond County SWAT called to assist on Fort Gordon

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County SWAT Team has been called in to assist with a situation on post at Fort Gordon.

Sgt. McCarty with RCSO confirmed the request to NewsChannel 6.

A Fort Gordon Information Officer tells us that Fort Gordon requested assistance from Richmond County Sheriff’s Office for help with a subject who has barricaded himself in a home on base.

The individual has barricaded themselves in a home in the housing area and not in the barracks.

This is the third situation of a barricaded individual that Richmond County SWAT has been called to in three days. The first was Monday night in Wilkes County. The second was Tuesday night at the Knight’s Inn. In both situations, Richmond County SWAT did not exchange gunfire with the barricaded subjects.

Count on NewsChannel 6 for more details as they become available.