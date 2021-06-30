Richmond County Sheriff’s Office wants you to be safe this Fourth of July

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office wants to remind the CSRA to stay safe on the roads this Fourth of July.

Here are some helpful tips for keeping your family safe:

Don’t drink and drive. Use a ride service or have a designated driver if you plan on drinking alcohol.

Wear your seatbelt.

Avoid distractions while driving. Keep your eyes on the road and off of your phone. The text can wait!

Move over or slow down for police cars and fire and EMS vehicles that are stopped on the road with emergence lights on.

Slow down. Don’t speed, especially in bad weather, heavy traffic and in construction zones.

The Sheriff’s Office and Georgia State Patrol will increase their patrol of the streets and highways as well as conduct safety checkpoints at different times and locations throughout the county during the Fourth of July holiday weekend.