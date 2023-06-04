AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in locating a missing woman.

29-year-old Courtney Chanel Jones was last seen on the 2700 block of Antler Drive West on June 2nd at 12:00pm.

According to authorities, Jones is believed to be traveling in a black 2008 Ford Focus with a GA tag of TET8703 and was last seen wearing black leggings and a crop top.

If you have any information concerning Jones, contact Richmond County Dispatch or any on duty Investigator at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1080.