AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 27-year-old Brandon Alexander Mathis.

Mathis was last seen June 2nd at 8:00 am leavinf his home on the 3600 block of Langdon Drive. He left the residence walking and his cell phone has been turned off.

If you have any information, please contact the RCSO at 706-821-1080.