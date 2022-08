AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 20-yuear-old Andre Miles.

Miles was last seen Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at 3:45pm at Serenity Behavioral Health on Mike Padgett Highway.

Miles is Schizophrenic, Bipolar and Autistic. He was last seen wearing a white shirt, blue jeans and black shoes. He may hang out in gas stations and stores in the area.

If you have any information on Andre Miles, please contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1080.