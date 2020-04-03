Richmond County Sheriff’s Office releases statement on shelter-in-place rumors

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has released a statement regarding Georgia Governor Brian Kemp’s Shelter-in-Place Executive Order.

Governor Kemp signed the order on Thursday, in an effort to combat the spread of the COVID-19 virus by enforcing social distancing guidelines given by the CDC.

The order is set to go into effect on Friday, April 3rd at 6 p.m. and last until April 13th.

The Sheriff’s Office says they’ve been made aware of numerous rumors passed around on social media in regards to the order, causing much confusion and fear among citizens.

Officials state the following rumors are NOT true:

Drivers need “traveling papers” to go anywhere in the state of Georgia FALSE

Curfews are going to be implemented and enforced FALSE

The borders are going to be closed and blocked by Deputies FALSE

“If the public follow the guidelines for social distancing, limit unnecessary trips, not participate in panic purchasing and hording, it will help all of us get through this challenging period.”

View the guidance and FAQs for the executive order below or by clicking HERE.