AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – A Richmond County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Jailer was arrested after engaging in sexual activity with a female inmate at the Charles B. Wester Detention Center.

Wednesday, The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office received information that 22-year-old Dearieus Fluellen had engaged in sexual activity with a female inmate while he was on duty at the Charles B. Wester Detention Center.

The Criminal Investigative Division immediately opened an investigation into the allegation and as a result, Fluellen was arrested and charged with 1 count of Sexual Assault and 1 count of Violation of Oath by Public Officer. Both are felony charges.

Fluellen has been booked into the Charles B. Webster Detention Center on the listed charges.

He was hired by the Sheriff’s Office on September of 2021. His employment with the agency will be terminated.

As this investigation is ongoing there is no further information to be released at this time.