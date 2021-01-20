Richmond County Sheriff’s Office details changes in comprehensive gun log

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is clarifying details regarding its comprehensive gun log, the legality of keeping track of gun ownership in the county and what that record is used for.

The Sheriff’s Office states that the record is used to provide leads in firearm related crimes.

Originally, a Firearms Seizure Log was completed whenever a firearm is collected by a deputy. Currently, the log will also include information on firearms that deputies come into contact with during the course of their duties, whether the gun was seized or not.

The Sheriff’s Office released the following statement on Facebook, Wednesday morning:

Recently a local pundit and a uniformed Sheriff of an adjoining county posted some misleading information on social media. Yesterday, we provided information to Channel 12 who inquired about the post. In summary, Sheriff Richard Roundtree strongly supports gun rights and our gun log protocol doesn’t infringe on that right. This is information that we record in the normal course of our duties day in and day out. This gun log is used to focus our efforts out in the field to help prevent gun violence. We requested review of the policy by the former District Attorney who concurred that this policy was lawful and was actually a “good idea.” Richmond County Sheriff’s Office Facebook Page

You can read the full document below: