Richmond County Sheriff launching Crisis Intervention Team

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – During Thursday’s virtual press conference with Mayor Hardie Davis, Sheriff Roundtree says identifying a real-time mental health crisis is something that has challenged his office as well as others across the country.

In an effort to reduce the possibility of “over-policing” which could lead to bad outcomes, the Sheriff is creating a “crisis” intervention team.

In combination with state funding through a pilot program, the Sheriff’s Office will receive money to add a mental health professional and crisis intervention officer. This officer will be dispatched with deputies to incidents such as suicide threats and domestic violence calls, they will also help deputies learn how to identify a mental health crisis situation immediately and while on the scene.

“Now we have to train our officers not in just Law Enforcement technique. Not just in de-escalation, not just crisis intervention but to identify, in real time, so to avoid some of the issues that we are seeing each and every day.”

The crisis intervention team will begin its work in Richmond County on November 1st and if successful in the state’s pilot program, the Sheriff’s Office could add a second crisis intervention officer to help in other parts of the county.

