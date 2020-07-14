Richmond County schools set to open early September

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Superintendent Dr. Kenneth Bradshaw presented updated plans for the reopening of Richmond County Schools Tuesday. Board members voted unanimously for schools to open Tuesday, September 8, 2020.

Beginning September 8, 2020 families will have two options. They can attend traditional face to face classes, or they can choose virtual learning. Registration for Online Academy has been extended through July 27. 2020.

“Based on the increase of coronavirus cases in Richmond County, we recommend starting school after Labor Day with hopes that this surge in our community will decline. Both virtual and face to face instruction will begin September 8, 2020. If there continues to be a surge in coronavirus, all students will begin virtual instruction on September 8,” Dr. Kenneth Bradshaw

For more information on the reopening, please CLICK HERE to visit the RCSS website.