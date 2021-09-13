Richmond County School System “WiFi on Wheels” schedule

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County School System will have fourteen different busses able to provide wireless internet access to students in some area neighborhoods.

The WiFi on Wheels program will be available Monday-Thursday from 5-7 p.m. in the following neighborhoods:

The Creeks off Gordon Highway near Highland 5-7p.m.

5-7p.m. Cedar Grove near Deans Bridge/ Gordon Highway 5-7 p.m.

5-7 p.m. Oak Point Office on Oak Street 5-7 p.m.

5-7 p.m. Regency Village behind Regency Mall 5-7 p.m.

5-7 p.m. Carr Street off Telfair past Lamar Milledge Elementary 5-7 p.m.

5-7 p.m. Dogwood Terrace Old Savannah near Gordon Highway 5-7 p.m.

5-7 p.m. Salem Arms Windsor Spring and Rosier Road 5-7 p.m.

5-7 p.m. Village Marie Apts. off Deans Bridge near Grovetown 5-7 p.m.

5-7 p.m. Augusta Manor off Mike Padgett Highway 56 5-7 p.m.

5-7 p.m. Magnolia Park near Highland and Damascus road 5-7 p.m.

5-7 p.m. Castle Pines of Mike Padgett Hwy 56 4:30-6:30 p.m.

4:30-6:30 p.m. Travis & James Drive near Diamond Lakes Elm 5-7 p.m.

5-7 p.m. Highview Court near Old McDuffie Rd 5-7 p.m.

5-7 p.m. Butler Creek near Phinizy Rd 5-7 p.m.

Students will be able to use the wifi within 500 feet of the bus.

Any changes will be put on the website here.