Richmond County School System loans devices to virtual learning students

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Richmond County School System will be loaning out devices to students participating in virtual learning.
Families who requested devices during registration for virtual learning should follow the schedule below. Students that are receiving loaned devices will receive confirmation to come collect the devices from their school.
The pickup dates are as follows:
17-19 August 10AM-1PM – High Schools
Academy of Richmond County, Butler HS, Cross Creek HS, Hephzibah HS, T.W. Josey
HS, Lucy C. Laney HS, Glenn Hills HS, Westside HS
20, 21, 24 August 10AM-1PM – Middle Schools
Belair K-8, Freedom Park K-8, Glenn Hills MS, Hephzibah MS, Langford, Murphey MS, Pine
Hills MS, Richmond Hill K-8, Spirit Creek MS, Tutt Middle, Hornsby MS
25-26 August 10AM-1PM – Magnet Schools/ Special Programs
AR Johnson, CT Walker, Davidson, Richmond Career Technical Magnet, Performance Learning
Center
27, 28, August 10AM-1PM – Elementary Schools
A Brian Merry ES, Barton Chapel ES, Bayvale ES, Blythe ES, Copeland ES, Deer Chase ES,
McBean ES, Glenn Hills ES, Goshen ES, W.S. Hornsby K-3 ES
31 August, 1 Sept, 10AM-1PM – Elementary Schools
Diamond Lakes ES, Garrett ES, Gracewood ES, Lamar-Milledge
ES, Hephzibah ES, Meadowbrook ES, Wilkinson Gardens ES, Sue Reynolds ES, Terrace
Manor ES, Tobacco Road ES
2-3 Sept 10AM-1PM – Elementary Schools
A D Hains ES, Jamestown ES, Jenkins White ES, Lake Forest Hills ES, Warren Road ES, Willis
Foreman ES, Monte Sano ES, Wheeless Road ES
Parents and Students may contact the school office for more information.