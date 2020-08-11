Richmond County School System loans devices to virtual learning students

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Richmond County School System will be loaning out devices to students participating in virtual learning.

Families who requested devices during registration for virtual learning should follow the schedule below. Students that are receiving loaned devices will receive confirmation to come collect the devices from their school.

The pickup dates are as follows:

17-19 August 10AM-1PM – High Schools

Academy of Richmond County, Butler HS, Cross Creek HS, Hephzibah HS, T.W. Josey

HS, Lucy C. Laney HS, Glenn Hills HS, Westside HS

20, 21, 24 August 10AM-1PM – Middle Schools

Belair K-8, Freedom Park K-8, Glenn Hills MS, Hephzibah MS, Langford, Murphey MS, Pine

Hills MS, Richmond Hill K-8, Spirit Creek MS, Tutt Middle, Hornsby MS

25-26 August 10AM-1PM – Magnet Schools/ Special Programs

AR Johnson, CT Walker, Davidson, Richmond Career Technical Magnet, Performance Learning

Center

27, 28, August 10AM-1PM – Elementary Schools

A Brian Merry ES, Barton Chapel ES, Bayvale ES, Blythe ES, Copeland ES, Deer Chase ES,

McBean ES, Glenn Hills ES, Goshen ES, W.S. Hornsby K-3 ES

31 August, 1 Sept, 10AM-1PM – Elementary Schools

Diamond Lakes ES, Garrett ES, Gracewood ES, Lamar-Milledge

ES, Hephzibah ES, Meadowbrook ES, Wilkinson Gardens ES, Sue Reynolds ES, Terrace

Manor ES, Tobacco Road ES

2-3 Sept 10AM-1PM – Elementary Schools

A D Hains ES, Jamestown ES, Jenkins White ES, Lake Forest Hills ES, Warren Road ES, Willis

Foreman ES, Monte Sano ES, Wheeless Road ES

Parents and Students may contact the school office for more information.