AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County School Board announced its intention to increase 2022 property taxes by 4.93% over the rollback millage rate.

According to a release from the RCBOE,

When the total digest of taxable property is prepared, Georgia law requires a rollback millage rate must be computed that will produce the same total revenue on the current year’s digest that last year’s millage rate would have produced had no reassessments occurred. The budget adopted by the Richmond County School Board requires a millage rate higher than the rollback millage rate; therefore, before the Richmond County School Board set a final millage rate, Georgia law requires three public hearings to be held to allow the public an opportunity to express their opinions on the increase. Richmond County School System

Concerned citizens are invited to public hearings on the tax increase. They will be held August 9, 2022 at 12:00pm and 6:00pm, then again on August 16, 2022 at 5:30pm at the Board of Education Building at 864 Broad Street, Augusta, Ga.

For more information about the millage rate, please visit the Richmond County Board of Education website.