Richmond county school leaders present proposal for school consolidations

Augusta- The Richmond County School board is considering a plan that would move some students to different schools. It’s their latest attempt to prevent overcrowding.



“Rightsizing is the process that we use to help ensure that our schools have the right number of students,” said Lynthia ross the chief public information officer.

Augusta’s population is continuing to grow and now it’s impacting schools.



“We know that in some communities we’ll see growth or more neighborhoods being built, which brings more families to that particular section of the community, and you’ll see schools that will get an increase in enrollment,” said Ross.

School leaders call the solution to this problem rightsizing, which they began back in 2008.



“When there are more students in a school, there are more students who are using the resources available in that school,” said Ross.

This year the initiative will impact five schools in the area. Richmond Hill, Murphy Middle School, Diamond Lakes Elementary, Willis Foreman Elementary, and C.T. Walker magnet school for the next school year. School leaders work through a consultant firm.



“And they go into the school they do essential studies and come back with their proposal what they think would be the best benefit to the county and how we can maximize our student funds to better benefit our students,” said Charlie Hannah, the president of the Richmond County Board of Education.

Some students at Murphy Middle school will be transferred to Richmond Hill.

Some at Diamond Lakes Elementary School will go to Willis Foreman.



“Simply because Willis Foreman is underutilized and there is alot of residential development going on around in Diamond Lakes,” said Hannah.

C.T Walker Magnet School would consolidate from a K-8 institution to a K-5, with current 6th to 8th-grade students going to A.R. Johnson, Davidson Fine Arts, or Richmond County Technical Career Magnet School.

Parents will be able to choose which of those three schools their children will attend.

School leaders will be holding another meeting for the proposal on Wednesday, March 31st. Parents will also have the opportunity to ask questions via phone by calling this number 706-826-1304 after the meeting has concluded.

Dr. Hannah speaks about students’ requirements to attend Davidson Fine Arts, A.R. Johnson, and Richmond County Technical and Career Magnet School: