AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is looking for an Augusta man for questioning in reference to a burglary.

The burglary occurred on the 500 block of Walton Way on March 12, 2021. The man wanted for questioning is known to hang out on 9th Street and the Walton Way area. He is usually seen riding a yellow bicycle.

If you have nay information, please contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1080.