Richmond County man wanted for aggravated assault

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 38-year-old Jason Dewayne Winns.
Winns is wanted for an aggravated assault that occurred on October 5, 2020 at the 2800 block of Cornelia Drive.
He is believed to be in possession of a firearm and should be considered armed and dangerous.
If you have any information, please contact the RCSO at 706-821-1080.
