Richmond County Deputy resigns after accident in patrol car

(WJBF) – A Richmond County Deputy has tendered his resignation following an internal investigation into a single vehicle accident involving his patrol car.

Reports state that Deputy Vernon Johnson was traveling north on SR 83 in Jasper County in heavy rain when his patrol car hydroplaned, causing him to lose control of the vehicle. His patrol car went airborne for approximately 15 feet before landing in the ditch.

Per protocol, a drug screen was administered, though Richmond County Sheriff’s Office cannot comment on the results of his lab work as this information is protected under HIPAA and the GA Open Records Act.

Dep. Johnson was then advised to report to Internal Affairs for an interview, however, he tendered his resignation before the interview could take place.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office states “The accident occurred out of our jurisdiction and was handled by the Georgia State Patrol. No further information available at this time.”