Richmond County Deputy fired, accused of leaking information to media outlet

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – A Richmond County Deputy is off the job, accused of disseminating internal information to a local media outlet without authorization.

Deputy Marlon Campbell has been fired from the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office for violations of Richmond County Policy and Procedures, Conduct Unbecoming a Deputy and Employee to be Truthful.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office Internal Affairs Division began the investigation after learning of several internal documents being released to the public without authorization, some of which contained sensitive information on pending investigations and prosecutions and were not releasable under the Georgia Open Records Act.

The report states that many times after Deputy Campbell accessed said documents, the media would immediately inquire about the same information.

On July 13th, Deputy Campbell was interviewed by internal affairs regarding the accusations, specifically if he had sent a screenshot of a warrant application narrative to a reporter at a local news outlet. This outlet has been identified and is not WJBF NewsChannel 6. Deputy Campbell denied the accusations.

He then submitted to a polygraph examination, which showed his responses indicated ‘deception at a high level’. Upon another interview with internal affairs, Deputy Campbell admitted to sending the screenshot. His e-mail account also showed that he sent other documents to said news outlet.

This is a developing story.

