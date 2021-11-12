Richmond County Deputy arrested, charged with DUI

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Richmond County Deputy Jacari Weston was arrested Friday for driving under the influence of alcohol and improper turn while driving his county issued vehicle.

Around 2:46 am, Deputy Weston was involved in a single vehicle accident on the 1300 block of March Church Rd. while on his way home from a special duty assignment.

Weston was employed with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office on December 12, 2020. He started his career as a jailer and transferred to road patrol on June 18, 2021.

Deputy Weston resigned today.