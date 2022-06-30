RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A Richmond County Deputy has been arrested after using his county issued fuel card to purchase gas for a personal vehicle.

According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, Deputy Tyler Wood made two separate transactions: one for his patrol car and the second for a personal vehicle.

The incident happened on Tuesday, June 21st at the Circle K Convenience Store on Washington Road.

Authorities say Wood is charged with Financial Transaction Card Fraud and Violation of Oath of Office.

Deputy Wood began his employment with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office in April 2021, and according to the Sheriff’s Office, his termination is effective as of Thursday, June 30th.

Deputy Wood was assigned to Road Patrol.