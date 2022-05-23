AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – 2022 Commencement ceremonies are underway in Richmond County. Here’s a schedule of Richmond County Graduations this week.

TUESDAY, 08-24-2022

Tuesday, May 24th, at 7 p.m., Academy of Richmond County graduation ceremony to take place at ARC Stadium.

Glenn Hills High School graduation will take place at 7 p.m. at Glenn Hills High School.

The Richmond County Technical Career Magnet’s graduation will be held at Butler High School’s Lumpkin Road Stadium, also at 7 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, 08-25-2022

Wednesday, May 25th, John S. Davidson Fine Arts will hold their graduation ceremony at Laney Stadium at 9 a.m.

T.W. Josey’s graduation will be held at Josey Stadium also at 9 a.m.

The graduation at Hephzibah High School will take place at 7 p.m. at Hephzibah School.

The Lucy C. Laney’s graduation will be held at Laney Stadium, also at 7 p.m.

THURSDAY, 08-26-2022

Thursday, May 26th, A.R. Johnson Magnet will hold graduation at 9 a.m. at Laney Stadium.

Westside High School’s graduation will be at Westside Stadium at 9 a.m.

At 7 p.m., Cross Creek High School’s graduation will be held at Cross Creek Stadium.

The Butler High School graduation will be at the school’s Lumpkin Road Stadium at 7 p.m.

In the event of inclement weather, the graduation ceremony will be held in the gym and a ticket will be required.

