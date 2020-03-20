Richmond Co. landfill searched for missing man

RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is searching the county landfill in reference to a missing man.
John Scott Devore was last seen on the 500 block of 3rd street on Thursday, March 12th at 10:00 P.M.
Devore was last seen wearing a white dress and blond wig. He was driving a black 2004-2005 Honda Element with a paper tag taped to the back window.
No word on how long this search will take.
Count on NewsChannel 6 for more details as they become available.
