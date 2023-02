RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Coroner’s Office is investigating a traffic fatality that occurred on Friday morning.

58-year-old, Charlie Brown, of Thomson Georgia was a passenger in a vehicle involved in a single motor vehicle crash that occurred on Friday at 7:53 am on Gordon Highway near mile marker 2.5.

According to the Coroner’s Office, Brown was transported to Doctors Hospital where he died Saturday morning at 5:35am. An autopsy has been scheduled with the GBI.