Republican Committee lawsuit regarding Augusta ballot drop boxes dismissed

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – A Federal Lawsuit that would make absentee voting in Augusta more difficult has been decided.
The 12th Congressional District Republican Committee’s lawsuit against Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and the members of the Richmond County Board of Elections was dismissed by a Federal Court Judge this morning.
Augusta’s five absentee drop boxes for mail in ballots were in the center of the suit.
The claim was the drop boxes set up earlier this year because of the global pandemic violated state election law.
State lawyers called the claim a farce.
After the 45 minute hearing Judge Randal Hall dismissed the suit.
