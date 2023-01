AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office (RCSO) is requesting the public’s help in locating a missing man.

Authorities say Gary Broughton has not been seen or heard from since March 2022, which is when he was released from prison.

After his release, Broughton was dropped off on the 1300 block of Greene Street and is possibly homeless.

If you have any information on Broughton’s whereabouts, contact the RCSO at (706) 821-1020 or (706) 821-1080.