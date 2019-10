AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is looking for 15-year-old Coeby Chauncey.

He’s described as being 5’8, weighing 160 pounds, wearing a white t-shirt and blue jeans.

Coeby and was last seen on 1500 block of Brown Road.

Deputies believe he may be trying to get back to Coffee County, Ga., about 160 miles away from Augusta.

If you know anything, please contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.