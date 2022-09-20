AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Richmond County school Safety and Security officers are investigation potential threats made against T.W. Josey High School.

Parents were notified of the situation, Tuesday morning, with many gathering outside the school to check on their children.

They were sent a message and were told that out of an abundance of caution extra personnel are on school campus today.

The potential threat is being investigated by Richmond County school safety.

You can read the full statement below: