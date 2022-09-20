AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Richmond County school Safety and Security officers are investigation potential threats made against T.W. Josey High School.
Parents were notified of the situation, Tuesday morning, with many gathering outside the school to check on their children.
They were sent a message and were told that out of an abundance of caution extra personnel are on school campus today.
The potential threat is being investigated by Richmond County school safety.
You can read the full statement below:
TW Josey High School Families,
We are aware and investigating a potential threat made against our school. Out of an abundance of caution and with the safety of our students and staff in mind, additional security personnel are on our school campus to support student movement through the building and dismissal. The potential threat is being investigated by Richmond County School Safety and Security officers and is believed to have been made in response to a fight that occurred in the community. We take all threats seriously and work to resolve them quickly.
Please take this opportunity to remind your child about the Richmond County School System Tip Line, 706-828-1077, which is always available to receive and address their concerns about safety of our school, students and staff.
As always, thank you for supporting TW Josey High School and the Richmond County School System.Lynthia R. Ross
Chief Public Relations Officer, Richmond County School System