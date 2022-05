AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Last night, plans to build a new K-5 school in Southside Augusta passed committee.

The new school, if approved by the full Richmond County Board of Education, will be built at the site of the old Rollins Elementary School at 2160 Mura Drive.

The new school will be up for final approval in front of the full board at their next regular meeting, Tuesday, May 18th.