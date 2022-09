AUGUSTA (WJBF) – First responders are on the scene of a pedestrian struck in south Augusta.

According to Richmond County Dispatch, that call came in at 5:14 a.m. Friday morning.

Details are limited but we do know that one person was hit by a vehicle near the intersection of Mike Padgett Highway an Tobacco Road.

EMS was dispatched to the scene as injuries were reported.

No word on the extent of the injuries or if charges will be filed.