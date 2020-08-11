Pedestrian killed in accident involving Augusta Transit Bus

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – One person is dead after an accident involving a city bus.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a pedestrian fatality involving an Augusta Transit city bus.

The accident happened Tuesday on the 3200 block of Wrightsboro Road. Traffic in the area has been reduced to one lane in each direction.

We’re told the Richmond County Coroner was called to the scene.

No further details have been released.

