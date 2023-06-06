AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Coroner’s Office is investigating a pedestrian fatality that occurred June 3, on Deans Bridge Road at Ridge Road.

63-year-old John Cummings of Dover Street was struck by a vehicle while riding his power wheelchair on Deans Bridge Road.

He was transported to Augusta University Medical Center where he was pronounced dead at around 6:45pm.

Officicals say Mr. Cummings was in the roadway.

No autopsy is scheduled.

No word on who hit Mr. Cummings or if charges will be filed.