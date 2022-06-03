AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – There will NOT be a recount in the race for Richmond County State Court Judge.

That recount was requested by Evita Paschal, who lost the race to Ashanti Pounds with 51 percent of the vote.

Paschal argued there were nearly 4,000 votes that were not counted. She also claimed 171 write-in votes were not resolved. And she said the difference in votes was 956, which was a number that could have been caused by computer error.

She also claimed there were issues with election board computers, which could have impacted the race.

At a special called emergency meeting this afternoon, the Board of Elections ruled there was no merit to her claims.