AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing juvenile on Christmas Day.

Investigators say Qua’seem Williams, 13, is 5′ 6″ and weighs about 90 pounds. He was last seen on December 22nd at 9:30 AM at the M&M Scott Apartments on Spruce Street. They say Williams was wearing a black hoodie with “Black History” written in green or yellow, with black pants and black boots.

If you have any information on Qua’seem Williams, please contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1080 or 706-821-1020.