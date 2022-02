AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Richmond County Investigators are searching for a missing child.

11-year-old Jahmani Barker was last seen on Thursday, February 24 at 9 p.m. on the 2500 block of center West Parkway.

Investigators say she was last seen wearing a grey Champion brand hoodie and black & grey shorts.

Barker is known to frequent the area of Napa Drive and Arbor Side Drive.

If you have any information, please contact investigators at 706-821-1080.