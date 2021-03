RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing teen.

15-year-old Jayla Nicole Jerrideau was last seen on Monday, February 22 on the 3800 block of Old Waynesboro Road.

Jayla was last seen wearing gray tights, black jacket and black sandals carrying a purple and black camo patterned book bag.

If you have any information on Jerrideau please contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 821-1080