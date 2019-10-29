Middle school student charged after unloaded gun was found

RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga (WJBF) – A unloaded gun was found on a student at Langford Middle School.

The student allegedly showed the weapon to their friends Monday.

One of those students told their parent, who called the school this morning.

After a search of the student’s backpack, the unloaded gun was discovered, and administration immediately contacted the Richmond County Board of Education Police.

After an investigation by authorities, the student has been charged with Possession of a Weapon on School Grounds and Disruption.

The student has also been referred to the Division of Family and Children Services.