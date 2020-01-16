Martin Luther King Jr. celebration Thursday

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Martin Luther King Day is Monday but today his life and legacy is being remembered at a special event.
The Augusta Richmond County Parks and Recreation Department is hosting a celebration.
It’s today at 1:00pm at the Carrie J. Mays Family Life Center on 11th Avenue.
The event is free and open to the public.
