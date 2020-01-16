Martin Luther King Jr. celebration Thursday

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., tells a press conference in Chicago, March 24, 1967 that civil rights demonstrations in Chicago  will be on a much more massive scale than last summer. King said marches will include some by African American pupils to all-white schools. (AP Photo/Charles Harrity)

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Martin Luther King Day is Monday but today his life and legacy is being remembered at a special event.

The Augusta Richmond County Parks and Recreation Department is hosting a celebration.

It’s today at 1:00pm at the Carrie J. Mays Family Life Center on 11th Avenue.

The event is free and open to the public.

