Marshal’s Office develops Chronic Nuisance Enforcement Team to clean up Richmond County

RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Marshal’s Office is looking to clean up Richmond County.

The Marshal’s Office, along with several other local agencies, developed CNET, or the Chronic Nuisance Enforcement Team.

CNET plans to develop and implement strategies for addressing nuisance violators, educate property owners on how to handle violations and hold property owners account for failing to maintain properties.

“What’s going to happen, we hope, is that the city will become revitalized, although slowly. But our goal is to go in and revitalize an area, make it better, rehab it, help the citizens, hold landlords accountable and we just need to do this one project…one area at a time. It’s gonna be a long time. It’s gonna be a lengthy project,” says Col. William Probus.

CNET will maintain a database of these properties.

The team is currently working in three areas, including Marion Homes, the Perry Avenue area and Harrisburg.

