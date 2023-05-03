PENNSYLVANIA (WJBF) – The man accused of shooting and killing a 13-year-old Augusta boy has been arrested.
30-year-old Gregory Louis Thornton was arrested by U.S. Marshals in Pennsylvania Wednesday morning.
Thornton is suspected of killing Buddy Brown, Jr. on March 28, 2023.
This is a developing story.
